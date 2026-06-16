Cameroon collected CFA15.1 billion in transit fees from the transport of Chadian crude oil between January and May 2026, according to data reviewed by Business in Cameroon.
Monthly revenue reached CFA2.94 billion in January, CFA3.52 billion in February, CFA2.85 billion in March, CFA2.83 billion in April, and CFA2.95 billion in May. The latest figures extend a positive trend recorded earlier in the year. By the end of April, transit fees had already generated CFA12.15 billion for the Cameroonian Treasury, up CFA1.2 billion, or 11%, from the same period in 2025.
According to the Petroleum Products Pricing Stabilization Fund (CPSP), the increase reflects sustained crude oil volumes moving from Chad’s oil fields to Cameroon’s Atlantic coast through the Chad-Cameroon pipeline.
Between January and April 2026, about 16.1 million barrels of crude oil were transported through the 1,080-kilometer pipeline. As a landlocked country, Chad relies heavily on the pipeline to export its crude oil to international markets. The oil is transported to the offshore terminal at Kribi in southern Cameroon, where it is loaded onto tankers for export. In return for the use of its territory, Cameroon receives a transit fee on every barrel shipped through the pipeline. The fee currently stands at $1.321 per barrel.
The current rate is the result of negotiations launched by Cameroon in 2013 to secure periodic increases in the tariff. When the pipeline entered service, the transit fee was set at just $0.41 per barrel. The rate was subsequently revised upward in 2013 and again in 2018, reaching its current level.
Under the agreement between the two countries, another review of the tariff was expected to take effect from October 1, 2023. As crude volumes continue to move through the pipeline, the issue of a new increase in transit fees could return to discussions between Yaoundé and N’Djamena.
16, June 2026
Yaoundé earns CFA15 billion from Chad Oil Pipeline transit fees in 5 months 0
Cameroon collected CFA15.1 billion in transit fees from the transport of Chadian crude oil between January and May 2026, according to data reviewed by Business in Cameroon.
Monthly revenue reached CFA2.94 billion in January, CFA3.52 billion in February, CFA2.85 billion in March, CFA2.83 billion in April, and CFA2.95 billion in May. The latest figures extend a positive trend recorded earlier in the year. By the end of April, transit fees had already generated CFA12.15 billion for the Cameroonian Treasury, up CFA1.2 billion, or 11%, from the same period in 2025.
According to the Petroleum Products Pricing Stabilization Fund (CPSP), the increase reflects sustained crude oil volumes moving from Chad’s oil fields to Cameroon’s Atlantic coast through the Chad-Cameroon pipeline.
Between January and April 2026, about 16.1 million barrels of crude oil were transported through the 1,080-kilometer pipeline. As a landlocked country, Chad relies heavily on the pipeline to export its crude oil to international markets. The oil is transported to the offshore terminal at Kribi in southern Cameroon, where it is loaded onto tankers for export. In return for the use of its territory, Cameroon receives a transit fee on every barrel shipped through the pipeline. The fee currently stands at $1.321 per barrel.
The current rate is the result of negotiations launched by Cameroon in 2013 to secure periodic increases in the tariff. When the pipeline entered service, the transit fee was set at just $0.41 per barrel. The rate was subsequently revised upward in 2013 and again in 2018, reaching its current level.
Under the agreement between the two countries, another review of the tariff was expected to take effect from October 1, 2023. As crude volumes continue to move through the pipeline, the issue of a new increase in transit fees could return to discussions between Yaoundé and N’Djamena.
Source: Business in Cameroon