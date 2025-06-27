This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
27, June 2025
Yaoundé plans new law on organ donation as dialysis cases reach 2.5 million 0
by soter • Headline News, Health, Life
Lawmakers in Cameroon are set to review a draft bill on organ donation, collection, and transplantation, as part of government efforts to address growing health challenges linked to organ failure.
The proposed law, presented to the National Assembly today, aims to “fill the existing legal vacuum and create better prospects for people in need of biological material transplants in Cameroon,” according to the explanatory note.
The government highlights that organ harvesting and transplantation procedures are on the rise, particularly among patients with kidney failure. Official figures show that 2.5 million people are currently undergoing dialysis in Cameroon, including 700,000 in the cities of Douala and Yaoundé.
By legislating on organ donation and collection, the government hopes to address three key challenges: closing the legal gap, offering a long-term solution for kidney failure, and reducing public spending on dialysis centers.
The bill points out that kidney transplants can offer a permanent solution for end-stage renal failure at a significantly lower cost for both patients and the public treasury.
A legal framework is increasingly important as Cameroon has made progress in organ transplants. “To date, kidney harvesting and transplants are being carried out at the Yaoundé General Hospital, with 14 successful cases recorded since the first operation,” the government stated.
Source: Sbbc