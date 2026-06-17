The United States is stepping up efforts to expand trade and investment ties with Cameroon, positioning itself as a business partner rather than a traditional aid donor. At a conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Cameroon (AmCham) during the PROMOTE 2026 Enterprise Fair in Yaounde on June 16, John Robinson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Cameroon, said Washington is prioritising investment, financing and private-sector partnerships to drive economic growth in Cameroon and across Africa.
Robinson said US agencies continue to support trade, export promotion, project financing and entrepreneurship while encouraging American companies to pursue opportunities in Cameroon through partnerships with local businesses. He added that Washington’s approach to commercial diplomacy in Africa centres on mutually beneficial economic partnerships designed to stimulate sustainable growth and create opportunities for businesses on both sides.
“Washington’s vision for commercial diplomacy in Africa is clear. We want to be a reliable partner for economic growth, one that emphasises mutually beneficial trade, investment and technology transfer rather than aid. We recognise that a thriving private sector is the engine of economic growth,” Robinson said.
He noted that agencies including the US Commercial Service, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Small Business Administration remain active in supporting entrepreneurs, facilitating trade and connecting American companies with opportunities across Africa.
According to Robinson, the US Embassy works closely with AmCham Cameroon to strengthen the country’s business ecosystem and create conditions that allow both American and Cameroonian companies to expand their operations. He said the objective is to help local firms benefit from American expertise, technology and investment while encouraging US companies to increase their presence in the Cameroonian market.
Cameroon positioned for expanded commercial partnerships
Robinson described Cameroon as a strategic economic partner and said the participation of American businesses at PROMOTE reflected growing interest in the country’s commercial opportunities. He encouraged Cameroonian firms to engage with AmCham and the embassy’s commercial services to explore programmes designed to support expansion into new markets and investment partnerships.
“AmCham’s presence sends a clear signal that American companies are ready to compete, partner and succeed in Cameroon. Together, we can build a stronger and more dynamic US-Cameroon economic partnership,” Robinson said.
Speaking to reporters after the conference, AmCham Cameroon President Laure Djoukam said several US agencies continue to provide support for bilateral trade and investment through financing facilities, business matchmaking and commercial promotion programmes.
She cited the DFC’s role in financing projects and joint ventures involving American and Cameroonian partners, as well as support from the Export-Import Bank for projects involving equipment and products sourced from the United States. Djoukam noted that while some requirements have evolved under the current US administration, particularly regarding American content in supported projects, the agencies remain actively engaged in promoting trade.
“We have concrete achievements. Companies have been established following trade missions and business missions, particularly in agribusiness, processing and poultry production. There is also activity in the energy sector and a major hotel project being developed through American financing,” Djoukam said.
She pointed to developments in agribusiness, poultry production, energy and hospitality as examples of investments linked to business missions and commercial exchanges between the two countries. Among the projects cited was the construction of a major Radisson hotel supported through American financing.
While Cameroon remains outside the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) framework, business leaders at the conference expressed optimism that efforts to restore the country’s eligibility could further strengthen trade relations. In the meantime, officials say ongoing investments in key sectors suggest that commercial engagement between the United States and Cameroon continues to expand through private-sector partnerships, financing arrangements and business development initiatives.
17, June 2026
Yaoundé: US ambassador signals shift from aid to investment 0
The United States is stepping up efforts to expand trade and investment ties with Cameroon, positioning itself as a business partner rather than a traditional aid donor. At a conference organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Cameroon (AmCham) during the PROMOTE 2026 Enterprise Fair in Yaounde on June 16, John Robinson, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Cameroon, said Washington is prioritising investment, financing and private-sector partnerships to drive economic growth in Cameroon and across Africa.
Robinson said US agencies continue to support trade, export promotion, project financing and entrepreneurship while encouraging American companies to pursue opportunities in Cameroon through partnerships with local businesses. He added that Washington’s approach to commercial diplomacy in Africa centres on mutually beneficial economic partnerships designed to stimulate sustainable growth and create opportunities for businesses on both sides.
“Washington’s vision for commercial diplomacy in Africa is clear. We want to be a reliable partner for economic growth, one that emphasises mutually beneficial trade, investment and technology transfer rather than aid. We recognise that a thriving private sector is the engine of economic growth,” Robinson said.
He noted that agencies including the US Commercial Service, the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and the Small Business Administration remain active in supporting entrepreneurs, facilitating trade and connecting American companies with opportunities across Africa.
According to Robinson, the US Embassy works closely with AmCham Cameroon to strengthen the country’s business ecosystem and create conditions that allow both American and Cameroonian companies to expand their operations. He said the objective is to help local firms benefit from American expertise, technology and investment while encouraging US companies to increase their presence in the Cameroonian market.
Cameroon positioned for expanded commercial partnerships
Robinson described Cameroon as a strategic economic partner and said the participation of American businesses at PROMOTE reflected growing interest in the country’s commercial opportunities. He encouraged Cameroonian firms to engage with AmCham and the embassy’s commercial services to explore programmes designed to support expansion into new markets and investment partnerships.
“AmCham’s presence sends a clear signal that American companies are ready to compete, partner and succeed in Cameroon. Together, we can build a stronger and more dynamic US-Cameroon economic partnership,” Robinson said.
Speaking to reporters after the conference, AmCham Cameroon President Laure Djoukam said several US agencies continue to provide support for bilateral trade and investment through financing facilities, business matchmaking and commercial promotion programmes.
She cited the DFC’s role in financing projects and joint ventures involving American and Cameroonian partners, as well as support from the Export-Import Bank for projects involving equipment and products sourced from the United States. Djoukam noted that while some requirements have evolved under the current US administration, particularly regarding American content in supported projects, the agencies remain actively engaged in promoting trade.
“We have concrete achievements. Companies have been established following trade missions and business missions, particularly in agribusiness, processing and poultry production. There is also activity in the energy sector and a major hotel project being developed through American financing,” Djoukam said.
She pointed to developments in agribusiness, poultry production, energy and hospitality as examples of investments linked to business missions and commercial exchanges between the two countries. Among the projects cited was the construction of a major Radisson hotel supported through American financing.
While Cameroon remains outside the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) framework, business leaders at the conference expressed optimism that efforts to restore the country’s eligibility could further strengthen trade relations. In the meantime, officials say ongoing investments in key sectors suggest that commercial engagement between the United States and Cameroon continues to expand through private-sector partnerships, financing arrangements and business development initiatives.
Source: Business in Cameroon