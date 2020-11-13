An asylum seeker hoping to make his way to Canada has been deported back to Cameroon, where he believes he could be executed over his participation in a peaceful protest in 2017.
Kenneth was pulled from a plane heading from the United States to Cameroon on Oct. 13 after officials with Canada Border Services Agency agreed to a meeting on Oct. 30, but when the time came for his CBSA meeting, officials with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, chose not to release him from custody.
Global News has agreed not to use the 29-year-old’s full name to protect the identity of family members.
London Abused Women’s Centre executive director Megan Walker, who had been advocating for Kenneth, told Global News on Thursday that at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday she was sent a photo of a plane taking off from Texas on its way to Cameroon with roughly 90 passengers on board.
13, November 2020
Cameroon man seeking asylum in Canada deported from the U.S.
Source: Global News