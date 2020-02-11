Police in Kampala have arrested
four Cameroon nationals and three Ugandans for allegedly printing and dealing
in counterfeit notes.
The group was arrested in
operations conducted in different areas of Kampala such as Cham Towers, Crystal
Valley Hotel in Mengo, Nsambya and Mpererwe.
Addressing journalists in Kampala
on Monday, February 10, 2020, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said the
operation was conducted following intelligence gathered in the last two months
Mr Enanga further revealed that
the four Cameroon nationals are international fraudsters known in Mexico,
Nigeria and Austria. He said they were found with forged documents, fake
dollars, Black dollars and chemicals.
He named the Ugandans as Mugume
Wilson aka Mugisha arrested from Crystal valley Hotel in Mengo, Behangana
Geoffrey, alias Kazungu, arrested from Nsambya, Nakiggudde Amina, a resident of
Mpererwe and Masagazi Tom, a boda boda rider, working at Mini price helping her
in transportation and distribution of the counterfeit notes.
Criminal Investigations
Directorate (CID) records of 2018 show Ugandans lost 11 billion shillings to
land and property fraudsters. People were duped with fake money making deals,
fake land titles, and duplicate foreign currencies.
Police cautioned public against being lured into illegal businesses that excite them thinking they would accumulate wealth in hours. The public has also been warned to be careful with fraudsters with swift profit-making deals yet their target is to defraud unsuspecting people.
11, February 2020
Four Cameroonians arrested over printing counterfeit currency in Uganda 0
Police in Kampala have arrested four Cameroon nationals and three Ugandans for allegedly printing and dealing in counterfeit notes.
The group was arrested in operations conducted in different areas of Kampala such as Cham Towers, Crystal Valley Hotel in Mengo, Nsambya and Mpererwe.
Addressing journalists in Kampala on Monday, February 10, 2020, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said the operation was conducted following intelligence gathered in the last two months
Mr Enanga further revealed that the four Cameroon nationals are international fraudsters known in Mexico, Nigeria and Austria. He said they were found with forged documents, fake dollars, Black dollars and chemicals.
He named the Ugandans as Mugume Wilson aka Mugisha arrested from Crystal valley Hotel in Mengo, Behangana Geoffrey, alias Kazungu, arrested from Nsambya, Nakiggudde Amina, a resident of Mpererwe and Masagazi Tom, a boda boda rider, working at Mini price helping her in transportation and distribution of the counterfeit notes.
Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) records of 2018 show Ugandans lost 11 billion shillings to land and property fraudsters. People were duped with fake money making deals, fake land titles, and duplicate foreign currencies.
Police cautioned public against being lured into illegal businesses that excite them thinking they would accumulate wealth in hours. The public has also been warned to be careful with fraudsters with swift profit-making deals yet their target is to defraud unsuspecting people.
Source: PML Daily