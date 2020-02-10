Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor
Pete Buttigieg takes the lead among other rival candidates in Iowa’s caucuses,
according to an announcement late Sunday by the state Democratic Party.
Buttigieg was officially awarded
the most delegates from last week’s Iowa’s caucuses after a recanvass of 55
precincts was completed, holding a 0.1% lead over Vermont Sen.Bernie Sanders in
the state delegate equivalent count.
While Buttigieg will get 14
delegates from the caucuses, Sanders will receive 12, according to the Iowa
Democratic Party’s website.
Meanwhile, no other candidate
received a double-digit number of delegates, showed the updated results.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth
Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will
get eight, six and one respectively.
However, major broadcasters have
not yet declared an official winner from Monday’s caucuses because of confusion
resulting from the vote-reporting process.
In the first batch of
long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses released
on Tuesday, Buttigieg was leading with about 28 percent of the delegates and
Sanders came second with 25 percent.
Both Buttigieg and Sanders had
claimed victory earlier in the day long before the actual results came in.
The results were published nearly
21 hours after Iowans cast their ballots, with officials blaming
inconsistencies related to a new mobile app used for vote counting for the
unusual delay in the Midwestern US state.
Republicans questioned the
Democrats’ capability to run the country if they could not conduct a caucus,
while President Donald Trump mocked the Democrats on Twitter and called the
delay an “unmitigated disaster.”
Before the results were released,
campaign aides for Biden had cited gross failures in the caucuses. The caucus
kick-starts the five-month process of picking a challenger to the incumbent
Republican president.
10, February 2020
Source: Presstv