29, December 2025
by soter •
Headline News, News, Nigeria, Sports, World, World
British boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured, with two others killed, in a car crash near Lagos in Nigeria.
Local police tell the BBC that Joshua has been taken to hospital – they earlier said he suffered minor injuries but is “fine”
Officials suspect Joshua’s vehicle crashed into a stationary lorry while overtaking at speed – Joshua was pictured in the back of his vehicle
Other pictures, posted by officials, show a badly-damaged car and a dented lorry
Joshua – a two-time world heavyweight champion – has family roots in Sagamu, a town in Ogun State, Nigeria
One relative tells the BBC of their family’s shock – saying Joshua normally visits Nigeria around the New Year.
Source: BBC
