29, December 2025

Anthony Joshua injured in Nigeria car crash, with two others dead 0

by Headline News, News, Nigeria, Sports, World, World

British boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured, with two others killed, in a car crash near Lagos in Nigeria.

Local police tell the BBC that Joshua has been taken to hospital – they earlier said he suffered minor injuries but is “fine”

Officials suspect Joshua’s vehicle crashed into a stationary lorry while overtaking at speed – Joshua was pictured in the back of his vehicle

Other pictures, posted by officials, show a badly-damaged car and a dented lorry

Joshua – a two-time world heavyweight champion – has family roots in Sagamu, a town in Ogun State, Nigeria

One relative tells the BBC of their family’s shock – saying Joshua normally visits Nigeria around the New Year.

Source: BBC