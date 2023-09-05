The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastic Province has disowned a priest reportedly ordained in Anglophone Cameroon when the laity and the Bishop of Lugazi Diocese in Uganda questioned Mr. Francis Xavier Luyinda’s worthiness.
In a correspondence addressed to His Lordship Bishop Christopher Kakooza of the Lugazi Diocese, His Grace Archbishop Andrew Nkea stated that from the photos sent to the National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon, the bishop who performed the ordination rituals on Mr. Francis Xavier Luyinda is not a Catholic bishop.
Archbishop Nkea furthered that there are many such fake bishops in Cameroon causing confusion.
The fake priest had settled in Our Lady Consolata Catholic Parish, Bweyogere in Uganda and claimed to have been ordained in Cameroon.
In a pastoral letter dated September 4, 2023; Bishop Christopher Kakooza appealed for calm and called on Christians to wait for the official communication from the Ugandan Episcopal Conference.
5, September 2023
Archbishop Andrew Nkea disowns ‘fake’ Ugandan priest 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Religion
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files