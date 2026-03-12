Cameroon will carry out its fourth General Population and Housing Census alongside a nationwide census of agriculture and livestock between April 24 and May 29, 2026.
The dates were set in a decree signed March 6 by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute. Over the 35-day period, census agents deployed across the country will conduct a comprehensive count of the population, agricultural resources, and national livestock.
According to the government, combining the two operations serves several goals. It reduces public spending by consolidating activities, ensures solid financing with a budget of CFA13.28 billion—CFA7 billion of which is provided by the World Bank through its regional program to harmonize statistics in Africa—and modernizes data collection through a hybrid digital approach designed to produce reliable data and accelerate processing.
Authorities say the initiative is intended to generate accurate and usable statistics to support development planning, assess social needs, and help prepare for the country’s demographic dividend.
Cameroon’s last population and housing census, conducted in 2005, estimated the population at about 20 million people. Today, United Nations projections place the country’s population closer to 28 million, underscoring the need for updated data.
The operation is also designed to be inclusive. More than two million refugees, internally displaced people, and returnees will be included through cooperation with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other international partners is expected to ensure coordination among the government, non-governmental organizations, and research institutions.
A Census Framework Established Over the Past Decade
The 2026 population and housing census is based on a presidential decree issued on September 15, 2015. Its purpose is to provide essential data for public policy design, territorial planning, and monitoring development programs, while also incorporating demographic trends into economic and social projections.
The census will cover all individuals living within Cameroon’s national territory, except members of diplomatic and consular missions and their families.
The agriculture and livestock census was established by a separate presidential decree on June 29, 2015. Its main objective is to provide the government and stakeholders in the rural sector with reliable and detailed data needed to plan, monitor, and evaluate initiatives supporting agricultural, livestock, and fisheries development, according to the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries.
Source: Business in Cameroon