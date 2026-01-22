Grief remains acute in Gidado, a village in the Ndu municipality in Cameroon’s conflict-hit North-West region, following an attack overnight on January 14 that officially left 14 people dead, including women and children. Since the assault, the Mbororo community says it has been living in fear, amid kidnappings and other abuses.
On January 19, a delegation representing the community went to the Prime Minister’s Office at the Immeuble Étoile in Yaounde to raise its concerns with the government. The lamido of Didando, a traditional leader, described persistent insecurity. “Several members of the Mbororo community have since been kidnapped and released for ransom, or simply killed,” he said, adding that they were also “victims of all kinds of looting.”
In response, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute condemned what he described as a “barbaric act” and announced full state support for the victims. The government also pledged to assist “all Mbororo families in distress” and to reinforce security in the region, according to statements reported after the meeting.
For the delegation, the exchange was presented as an important signal after years of violence. “We are republicans and we support the institutions. That is why we came here to bring this situation to the attention of the government,” representatives said before leaving the Prime Minister’s Office.
Mboscuda calls for probe into repeated attacks
The meeting follows earlier alerts from the Mbororo Social and Cultural Development Association (Mboscuda). The day after the attack, the organization issued a statement condemning what it described as “targeted, repeated” violence, including kidnappings for ransom and killings affecting its members.
Mboscuda says it has compiled statistics pointing to hundreds of victims and significant material losses. Its secretary general, Oumarou Sanda, has called on the government “to open an investigation” to identify those responsible and bring them before the courts.
Since late 2016, Cameroon’s English-speaking North-West and South-West regions have been affected by armed violence between government forces and separatist groups. In this context, long-standing land tensions between Mbororo Fulani herders and farmers from other ethnic groups have also contributed to insecurity.
Amnesty International France has noted that “Mbororo Fulani are perceived as supporting the authorities and, as such, are particularly targeted by armed separatists.” The Mbororo community is now awaiting concrete action from the state to restore security, prevent further attacks, and allow a return to more stable daily life.
22, January 2026
Biya regime vows support, security boost for Mbororos after Gidado attack 0
Cameroon, Headline News, News
Source: Business in Cameroon