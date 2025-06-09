This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
9, June 2025
Cameroon Debt Recovery Agency backs director amid controversy 0
by soter • Africa, Breaking News, Business, Cameroon, Headline News, News
The Board of Directors of Société Camerounaise de Recouvrement des Créances (SRC), Cameroon’s public debt recovery agency, reconfirmed its confidence in General Manager Marie-Rose Messi during an extraordinary session held on June 4, 2025, in Yaoundé. This decision follows a wave of disinformation and criticism aimed at the SRC and its leadership, particularly after the forced seizure of assets belonging to prominent state debtors.
In a statement signed by Board Chairman Robert Bapooh Lipot, the board “strongly condemns” these “malicious” attacks, which it attributed to a misunderstanding of the SRC’s mandate. The board urged Messi and her staff to continue their mission of recovering public debts “with commitment and determination.”
Marie-Rose Messi, who has led the institution since 2013, faced significant controversy following a high-profile asset seizure at the residence of a wealthy businessman in Douala. The incident fueled speculation of political rivalries at the highest levels of the state. In response, Messi issued a statement clarifying that “no high-level instruction was given or relayed to return the seized assets,” emphasizing that the sale of those assets was intended to repay outstanding debts.
The board’s support, expressed during a meeting at the national headquarters of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), marks a significant moment in defending the CEO, whose integrity and legitimacy had been questioned in some circles. An anonymous official from the Ministry of Finance welcomed the decision, noting that Messi retains “a free hand to go after cardboard billionaires.“
This reaffirmation of trust comes as the SRC intensifies its strategic efforts in managing public debt—a politically sensitive task—and as its leadership faces increasing media and political pressure.
Source: Business in Cameroon