Cameroon’s eVisa platform, Evisacam, has alerted users to abnormal bank debits linked to some transactions carried out during electronic visa applications. The warning was issued in a notice published on December 12, 2025, by the Ministry of External Relations, amid closer monitoring of financial operations on the portal.
According to the official statement, irregularities were detected on the bank accounts of some users following payments made through the platform.
Dedicated claims process for users
To ensure structured and swift handling of complaints, authorities are asking affected users to complete a dedicated form available at https://claim.evisacam.cm. The platform said each case submitted through this channel will be processed promptly in coordination with banking partners, with the aim of restoring affected accounts as quickly as possible.
The move is intended to manage payment incidents more effectively, reassure users, and limit the risk of financial losses for travelers using online card or mobile payment options.
Incident amid ongoing system strengthening
Launched to simplify entry procedures into Cameroon, the eVisa system has become a key part of efforts to modernize consular services. Authorities described the incident as concerning, but said it comes as control mechanisms are being strengthened to protect transaction integrity and the credibility of the platform.
Operational since April 30, 2023, the digital visa issuance system allows foreign nationals to submit applications online through a dedicated platform. It provides a secure digital process, with visa authorization sent by email or SMS, followed by final biometric visa issuance at diplomatic missions or border posts after verification and online payment.
Tool for attractiveness and public revenue
Beyond modernizing entry procedures, the eVisa system is designed to ease migration flows and enhance Cameroon’s appeal to business travelers and tourists. The government also views it as a strategic tool to improve the country’s competitiveness while securing and optimizing public revenue.
In this context, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute said that as of September 30, 2025, a total of 411,439 paid visas had been issued, generating CFA46.873 billion in revenue for the state. He made the statement during the presentation of the government’s 2026 economic, financial, social, and cultural program to the National Assembly on November 26, 2025.
18, December 2025
18, December 2025

Cameroon eVisa platform flags abnormal bank charges on visa payments
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Source: Business in Cameroon