A 29-year-old Cameroonian student, who had previously signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in Yaroslavl. Belibi Belibi Albert explained his decision to join the Russian army as religious: he claimed Jesus Christ commanded him to fight for Russia. He planned to return to his homeland and become president.
The deceased was 29 years old and a student at the Ural State Forestry University. After completing his military training, Belibi was assigned to serve in an air defense unit in Yaroslavl. There, he died during a drone attack.
The International Cooperation Department of the Ural State Forest Engineering University also confirmed the death. They reported that his wife, Krista, had already received notification from the military unit.
She lives in Cameroon with her three children. The document was sent to her in French.
It is still unclear when exactly Belibi died. Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Evraev has made no announcements about the attack on the training ground.
There are media reports that Russian army since the beginning of the war successfully recruited almost 28 thousand foreigners.
27, July 2026
Cameroonian student killed in Ukrainian drone strike in Russia 0
A 29-year-old Cameroonian student, who had previously signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense, was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in Yaroslavl. Belibi Belibi Albert explained his decision to join the Russian army as religious: he claimed Jesus Christ commanded him to fight for Russia. He planned to return to his homeland and become president.
The deceased was 29 years old and a student at the Ural State Forestry University. After completing his military training, Belibi was assigned to serve in an air defense unit in Yaroslavl. There, he died during a drone attack.
The International Cooperation Department of the Ural State Forest Engineering University also confirmed the death. They reported that his wife, Krista, had already received notification from the military unit.
She lives in Cameroon with her three children. The document was sent to her in French.
It is still unclear when exactly Belibi died. Yaroslavl Region Governor Mikhail Evraev has made no announcements about the attack on the training ground.
There are media reports that Russian army since the beginning of the war successfully recruited almost 28 thousand foreigners.
Source: nemoskva.net