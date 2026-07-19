Afriland First Bank, the lender founded by Cameroonian billionaire Paul Fokam Kammogne, has become the first Cameroonian bank to establish itself in the Central African Republic, opening a branch in a market where fewer than one in ten adults holds a bank account.
The bank announced the opening in a statement on July 15, saying the branch has been operational since June. It is capitalised at 2.15 billion CFA francs, about $3.7 million, and is headed by Zavier Ngueutheu, previously manager of Afriland’s branch in the Cameroonian city of Bertoua.
The move follows authorisation granted in December by the Central African Banking Commission, the regional regulator known as COBAC, under a single-licence regime that allows banks licensed in one member state of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community to open branches across the bloc without seeking separate approvals.
The market Afriland is entering is small but largely untapped. Banking assets in the Central African Republic stood at 519.6 billion CFA francs, roughly $907 million, at the end of 2025. The country has about six million people, only four commercial banks, and a banking penetration rate estimated at 7 percent, leaving the overwhelming majority of the population outside the formal financial system.
Afriland has set an ambitious target. The bank aims to capture 10 percent of deposits in the market by 2030, according to projections submitted to the regulator, and intends to focus on local businesses alongside Cameroonian companies already operating in the country. It plans to build out retail banking, corporate banking and digital services.
The scale of the parent bank dwarfs the market it is entering. Afriland First Bank is the largest Cameroonian bank by balance sheet, with total assets of 2.55 trillion CFA francs, about $4.45 billion, at the end of December, alongside 1.95 trillion francs in deposits and 1.667 trillion francs in outstanding loans. Its new Central African branch holds capital equivalent to a fraction of a percent of that balance sheet.
The opening is the first step in a broader regional push. Afriland is preparing to enter Chad before the end of the year and has signalled plans for the Republic of Congo, markets it has targeted for several years but could not easily reach until the regional licensing rules were eased. The bank said its presence in the Central African Republic reflects a determination to support states, industrialists, investors and individuals across the monetary bloc with banking solutions and local expertise.
Fokam has been building toward this for decades. He founded the institution in 1986 as Caisse Commune d’Epargne et d’Investissement, securing its banking licence in July 1987 with initial capital of 300 million CFA francs, and renamed it Afriland First Bank in 2002. Its capital has grown to 50 billion francs. He has written about the resistance he faced from Cameroonian officials in the bank’s earliest days, describing repeated attempts to seek intervention from President Paul Biya to obtain the authorisation he needed.
The group now spans much of the continent. Afriland operates subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Benin and Zambia, and has held interests in Uganda. The holding company, Afriland First Group, is based in Geneva and chaired by Fokam, a structure that has drawn periodic criticism from the regional central bank.
His influence extends beyond commercial banking. Fokam built a network of self-managed microfinance cooperatives known as MC2, designed to extend financial services into rural Cameroonian communities, a project he has described as the achievement he is proudest of. The group also runs an investment vehicle, Afriland First Holding, launched in Togo in 2022, which structured a roughly 800 billion CFA franc agro-industrial and power project signed with the Central African government and an Indian industrial partner last year.
That project helps explain the timing of the branch opening. Afriland was already involved in arranging large-scale investment in the Central African Republic before it had a banking presence there, and a local branch gives it the ability to service those transactions directly rather than through correspondent arrangements.
The expansion comes as the group rebuilds its footprint in Central Africa. Afriland had retreated to a single Cameroonian subsidiary in the region after Equatorial Guinea’s government bought out its stake in CCEI Bank GE, a transaction valued at about 44.7 million euros that made the state the majority shareholder in that country’s largest bank.
Fokam, now in his seventies, remains chief executive of the bank he founded and is counted among the wealthiest people in Cameroon. The Central African branch is the first tangible result of a regional strategy that has been years in preparation, and its performance against the 2030 deposit target will indicate whether the rest of the plan can follow.
19, July 2026
Cameroon’s Afriland Bank opens in Central African Republic 0
Afriland First Bank, the lender founded by Cameroonian billionaire Paul Fokam Kammogne, has become the first Cameroonian bank to establish itself in the Central African Republic, opening a branch in a market where fewer than one in ten adults holds a bank account.
The bank announced the opening in a statement on July 15, saying the branch has been operational since June. It is capitalised at 2.15 billion CFA francs, about $3.7 million, and is headed by Zavier Ngueutheu, previously manager of Afriland’s branch in the Cameroonian city of Bertoua.
The move follows authorisation granted in December by the Central African Banking Commission, the regional regulator known as COBAC, under a single-licence regime that allows banks licensed in one member state of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community to open branches across the bloc without seeking separate approvals.
The market Afriland is entering is small but largely untapped. Banking assets in the Central African Republic stood at 519.6 billion CFA francs, roughly $907 million, at the end of 2025. The country has about six million people, only four commercial banks, and a banking penetration rate estimated at 7 percent, leaving the overwhelming majority of the population outside the formal financial system.
Afriland has set an ambitious target. The bank aims to capture 10 percent of deposits in the market by 2030, according to projections submitted to the regulator, and intends to focus on local businesses alongside Cameroonian companies already operating in the country. It plans to build out retail banking, corporate banking and digital services.
The scale of the parent bank dwarfs the market it is entering. Afriland First Bank is the largest Cameroonian bank by balance sheet, with total assets of 2.55 trillion CFA francs, about $4.45 billion, at the end of December, alongside 1.95 trillion francs in deposits and 1.667 trillion francs in outstanding loans. Its new Central African branch holds capital equivalent to a fraction of a percent of that balance sheet.
The opening is the first step in a broader regional push. Afriland is preparing to enter Chad before the end of the year and has signalled plans for the Republic of Congo, markets it has targeted for several years but could not easily reach until the regional licensing rules were eased. The bank said its presence in the Central African Republic reflects a determination to support states, industrialists, investors and individuals across the monetary bloc with banking solutions and local expertise.
Fokam has been building toward this for decades. He founded the institution in 1986 as Caisse Commune d’Epargne et d’Investissement, securing its banking licence in July 1987 with initial capital of 300 million CFA francs, and renamed it Afriland First Bank in 2002. Its capital has grown to 50 billion francs. He has written about the resistance he faced from Cameroonian officials in the bank’s earliest days, describing repeated attempts to seek intervention from President Paul Biya to obtain the authorisation he needed.
The group now spans much of the continent. Afriland operates subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea, Liberia, South Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Benin and Zambia, and has held interests in Uganda. The holding company, Afriland First Group, is based in Geneva and chaired by Fokam, a structure that has drawn periodic criticism from the regional central bank.
His influence extends beyond commercial banking. Fokam built a network of self-managed microfinance cooperatives known as MC2, designed to extend financial services into rural Cameroonian communities, a project he has described as the achievement he is proudest of. The group also runs an investment vehicle, Afriland First Holding, launched in Togo in 2022, which structured a roughly 800 billion CFA franc agro-industrial and power project signed with the Central African government and an Indian industrial partner last year.
That project helps explain the timing of the branch opening. Afriland was already involved in arranging large-scale investment in the Central African Republic before it had a banking presence there, and a local branch gives it the ability to service those transactions directly rather than through correspondent arrangements.
The expansion comes as the group rebuilds its footprint in Central Africa. Afriland had retreated to a single Cameroonian subsidiary in the region after Equatorial Guinea’s government bought out its stake in CCEI Bank GE, a transaction valued at about 44.7 million euros that made the state the majority shareholder in that country’s largest bank.
Fokam, now in his seventies, remains chief executive of the bank he founded and is counted among the wealthiest people in Cameroon. The Central African branch is the first tangible result of a regional strategy that has been years in preparation, and its performance against the 2030 deposit target will indicate whether the rest of the plan can follow.
Source: Billionaire.Africa