19, July 2026
Seven passengers were kidnapped in Cameroon’s Northwest region late Saturday, security sources reported Sunday.
The passengers were traveling from the town of Bafoussam, the capital of the West region, to Bamenda, the capital of the Northwest, when armed men intercepted their vehicle.
Family members told local media the abductors are demanding a ransom for their release.
Ransom kidnappings are common in the English-speaking Northwest, where separatists have clashed with government forces in a push for independence.
Police say travelers are frequently targeted by gunmen suspected to be separatist fighters.
Source: Xinhuanet
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
More information about our Cookie Policy
19, July 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Gunmen kidnap seven passengers on the Bafoussam-Bamenda highway 0
Seven passengers were kidnapped in Cameroon’s Northwest region late Saturday, security sources reported Sunday.
The passengers were traveling from the town of Bafoussam, the capital of the West region, to Bamenda, the capital of the Northwest, when armed men intercepted their vehicle.
Family members told local media the abductors are demanding a ransom for their release.
Ransom kidnappings are common in the English-speaking Northwest, where separatists have clashed with government forces in a push for independence.
Police say travelers are frequently targeted by gunmen suspected to be separatist fighters.
Source: Xinhuanet