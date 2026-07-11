Canada wants to expand investment and business partnerships with Cameroon. Officials used this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Yaounde to present the country as a strategic economic partner in Central Africa.
The reception, hosted by the High Commission of Canada on July 8, brought together members of the Cameroonian government, diplomats, parliamentarians and a visiting Canadian parliamentary delegation attending the 51st Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), which runs in Yaounde until July 12.
Speaking at the official residence of Canada in Yaounde, Canadian High Commissioner Marie-Claude Harvey said Ottawa is stepping up its economic engagement across Africa and sees Cameroon as a key partner because of its strategic location and economic potential.
“Here in Cameroon, we are working with you to strengthen the economy, support entrepreneurship and promote growth that is inclusive, particularly for women. Because investing in people is the best investment there is,” Harvey said.
She added that Canada’s renewed engagement with Africa aims to deepen economic partnerships with countries pursuing sustainable and inclusive growth.
“Thanks to its strategic position in Central Africa, Cameroon is a leading partner. We therefore wish to encourage more investment, innovation and mutually beneficial partnerships between our two countries,” she said.
Harvey also pointed to broader areas of cooperation between the two countries, including education, governance, innovation, entrepreneurship and cultural exchanges, while reaffirming Canada’s commitment to multilateralism at a time of heightened global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
Parliamentary Delegation Visits Yaounde
The Canada Day celebration coincided with the visit of a high-level Canadian parliamentary delegation led by Marie-France Lalonde, president of the Canadian Branch of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie.
The delegation is taking part in the 51st Session of the APF, where representatives from 99 member sections are meeting to discuss issues including multilateralism, peacebuilding and sustainable development.
“Over the coming days, we will have the opportunity to exchange views with Francophone parliamentarians from every continent on issues that affect us all, including multilateralism, peace efforts and sustainable development. The relationship between Canada and the Francophonie is entering a pivotal period,” Lalonde said.
The gathering also provided an opportunity for Canadian officials to reaffirm their ambition to broaden economic cooperation with Cameroon by encouraging greater investment, innovation and private-sector partnerships.
11, July 2026
Canada positions Cameroon as key CEMAC partner 0
Canada wants to expand investment and business partnerships with Cameroon. Officials used this year’s Canada Day celebrations in Yaounde to present the country as a strategic economic partner in Central Africa.
The reception, hosted by the High Commission of Canada on July 8, brought together members of the Cameroonian government, diplomats, parliamentarians and a visiting Canadian parliamentary delegation attending the 51st Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF), which runs in Yaounde until July 12.
Speaking at the official residence of Canada in Yaounde, Canadian High Commissioner Marie-Claude Harvey said Ottawa is stepping up its economic engagement across Africa and sees Cameroon as a key partner because of its strategic location and economic potential.
“Here in Cameroon, we are working with you to strengthen the economy, support entrepreneurship and promote growth that is inclusive, particularly for women. Because investing in people is the best investment there is,” Harvey said.
She added that Canada’s renewed engagement with Africa aims to deepen economic partnerships with countries pursuing sustainable and inclusive growth.
“Thanks to its strategic position in Central Africa, Cameroon is a leading partner. We therefore wish to encourage more investment, innovation and mutually beneficial partnerships between our two countries,” she said.
Harvey also pointed to broader areas of cooperation between the two countries, including education, governance, innovation, entrepreneurship and cultural exchanges, while reaffirming Canada’s commitment to multilateralism at a time of heightened global economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
Parliamentary Delegation Visits Yaounde
The Canada Day celebration coincided with the visit of a high-level Canadian parliamentary delegation led by Marie-France Lalonde, president of the Canadian Branch of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie.
The delegation is taking part in the 51st Session of the APF, where representatives from 99 member sections are meeting to discuss issues including multilateralism, peacebuilding and sustainable development.
“Over the coming days, we will have the opportunity to exchange views with Francophone parliamentarians from every continent on issues that affect us all, including multilateralism, peace efforts and sustainable development. The relationship between Canada and the Francophonie is entering a pivotal period,” Lalonde said.
The gathering also provided an opportunity for Canadian officials to reaffirm their ambition to broaden economic cooperation with Cameroon by encouraging greater investment, innovation and private-sector partnerships.
Source: Business in Cameroon