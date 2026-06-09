US mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war are currently on hold, although American negotiators continue to maintain contacts with both Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“The mediation process on Ukraine is currently on hold. That said, US negotiators are maintaining contacts,” Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
According to the Kremlin spokesman, discussions between Russia and the United States remain ongoing through existing communication channels, alongside contacts involving the Ukrainian side.
Peskov also said there are currently no plans for a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Commenting on a potential visit to Moscow by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Peskov said no date has yet been set.
His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described a conversation with Witkoff and Kushner as “positive,” praising what he called their willingness to work toward a settlement of the conflict in the coming weeks.
Peskov added that the Kremlin had not been informed of any contacts between the American representatives and the Ukrainian side.
Addressing the possibility of European involvement in mediation efforts, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia currently considers such a role “unacceptable.”
“First of all, starting mediation efforts by putting forward certain conditions to Russia is likely illogical and wrong,” Peskov said.
“But the main thing is that, as far as we can see, the Europeans are far more inclined to focus on continuing the war rather than on peace negotiations.”
9, June 2026
Kremlin says US mediation role in Russia-Ukraine negotiations on hold 0
US mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war are currently on hold, although American negotiators continue to maintain contacts with both Moscow and Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“The mediation process on Ukraine is currently on hold. That said, US negotiators are maintaining contacts,” Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
According to the Kremlin spokesman, discussions between Russia and the United States remain ongoing through existing communication channels, alongside contacts involving the Ukrainian side.
Peskov also said there are currently no plans for a phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Commenting on a potential visit to Moscow by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Peskov said no date has yet been set.
His remarks came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described a conversation with Witkoff and Kushner as “positive,” praising what he called their willingness to work toward a settlement of the conflict in the coming weeks.
Peskov added that the Kremlin had not been informed of any contacts between the American representatives and the Ukrainian side.
Addressing the possibility of European involvement in mediation efforts, the Kremlin spokesman said Russia currently considers such a role “unacceptable.”
“First of all, starting mediation efforts by putting forward certain conditions to Russia is likely illogical and wrong,” Peskov said.
“But the main thing is that, as far as we can see, the Europeans are far more inclined to focus on continuing the war rather than on peace negotiations.”
Source: Presstv