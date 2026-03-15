Iran’s security chief has warned of plots to stage a false flag attack similar to the September 11 attacks and blame it on Iran, saying while the Islamic Republic is firmly punishing the aggressors, it fundamentally opposes such terrorist attacks.
“I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it,” Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, wrote in a post on his X account on Sunday.
He made clear that Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people.
According to Larijani, Iran is currently defending itself against the aggression of the United States and Israel. “Of course, in this defense it is acting very strongly and resolutely in order to punish the aggressors,” he added.
The remarks came after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) roundly dismissed any connection to a series of drone strikes targeting positions in the Saudi capital Riyadh and the energy-rich Eastern Province, urging Saudi authorities to fully investigate their origin.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also clarified that the Iranian Armed Forces “only American bases and interests in the region.”
In an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, Araghchi speculated that the Israeli regime may have targeted non-military areas in neighboring Arab countries to destroy their relations with Iran.
15, March 2026
Epstein team remnants plotting 9/11-like attack to blame on Tehran 0
Iran’s security chief has warned of plots to stage a false flag attack similar to the September 11 attacks and blame it on Iran, saying while the Islamic Republic is firmly punishing the aggressors, it fundamentally opposes such terrorist attacks.
“I’ve heard that the remaining members of Epstein’s network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it,” Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, wrote in a post on his X account on Sunday.
He made clear that Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people.
According to Larijani, Iran is currently defending itself against the aggression of the United States and Israel. “Of course, in this defense it is acting very strongly and resolutely in order to punish the aggressors,” he added.
The remarks came after the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) roundly dismissed any connection to a series of drone strikes targeting positions in the Saudi capital Riyadh and the energy-rich Eastern Province, urging Saudi authorities to fully investigate their origin.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also clarified that the Iranian Armed Forces “only American bases and interests in the region.”
In an interview with Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, Araghchi speculated that the Israeli regime may have targeted non-military areas in neighboring Arab countries to destroy their relations with Iran.
Source: Presstv