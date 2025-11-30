In Turkey, André Onana is delighting Trabzonspor fans. All this just three weeks before the kick-off of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Three months after leaving Manchester United, André Onana is putting in a string of top-class performances with Trabzonspor. According to some Turkish pundits, Onana is the best goalkeeper in the Turkish league, ahead of Brazilian Ederson at Fenerbahçe.
Asked to compare the league’s goalkeepers, Zeki Uzundurukan, editor-in-chief of Fotomac—one of Turkey’s leading sports publications—didn’t hesitate for a second. “André Onana is an absolutely fantastic goalkeeper and currently the most in-form shot-stopper in the league. When it comes to decisive saves, Onana is far ahead of Uğurcan (Galatasaray) and Ederson (Fenerbahçe),” declared the journalist.
After two disastrous seasons at Manchester United, the Cameroonian has found new life on the shores of the Black Sea. Ten Süper Lig matches, eleven goals conceded—but more importantly, thirty-four saves from forty-five shots on target. His save percentage exceeds 74%, a rock-solid performance in a particularly open and attacking league. Most impressively, not a single direct error has led to a goal for Trabzonspor.
30, November 2025
Football: André Onana wins over Turkey 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
Source: Africa Foot