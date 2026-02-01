An unusual occurrence in Cameroon’s second division, Elite Two! Bamboutos Mbouda club, which was scheduled to play Avion FC Académie on Saturday, 31 January 2026, in the first round of the 2025-26 season, showed up with only eight players.
The team also arrived without any technical staff. During the match, two of the eight players on the pitch were injured and left their teammates. Bamboutos Mbouda could not continue the match with only six players. As a result, the match was stopped by the officials.
It is now up to the Disciplinary Committee of the Cameroonian Football Federation to decide on the outcome of the match.
1, February 2026
Source: Dailysports