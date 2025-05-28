28, May 2025

French Cameroun: Seven die in multi-vehicle collision 0

by Cameroon, Headline News, News

At least seven people died Tuesday in a collision involving several vehicles in Cameroon, according the police.

The tragedy occurred along a major highway in Matomb locality in the Nyong-et-Kelle department in Centre region where the capital of Yaounde is located.

Witnesses said two trucks collided and blocked traffic for hours, and a second collision involving about 10 vehicles ensued.

State broadcaster CRTV reported that five people died on the spot and two others died from injuries as they were being rushed to a local hospital.

Those injured are receiving treatment in the hospital, the prefect of Nyong-et-Kelle, Chaibou, told reporters after visiting the scene of the accident.

Formal inquiries have been launched into the exact cause of the tragedy, the police said.

Source: Xinhaunet