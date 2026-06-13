The Cameroonian Football Federation is keen to appoint the French tactician as the new manager of the Indomitable Lions.
The governing body of Cameroonian football, led by Samuel Eto’o, is looking to make changes at the helm of the national team’s coaching staff. Officials are considering replacing David Pagou, who has been in charge since the last Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
However, the Federation is reportedly targeting Hervé Renard. According to local media, the governing body has already made contact with the 57-year-old French tactician. The aim is to convince Hervé Renard to take charge of the Indomitable Lions for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin next September.
Hervé Renard has experience of African football. He has managed Zambia, Ivory Coast, Angola and Morocco. He won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Chipolopolo (2012) and the Elephants (2015).
13, June 2026
Indomitable Lions: Hervé Renard set to replace David Pagou 0
The Cameroonian Football Federation is keen to appoint the French tactician as the new manager of the Indomitable Lions.
The governing body of Cameroonian football, led by Samuel Eto’o, is looking to make changes at the helm of the national team’s coaching staff. Officials are considering replacing David Pagou, who has been in charge since the last Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
However, the Federation is reportedly targeting Hervé Renard. According to local media, the governing body has already made contact with the 57-year-old French tactician. The aim is to convince Hervé Renard to take charge of the Indomitable Lions for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which begin next September.
Hervé Renard has experience of African football. He has managed Zambia, Ivory Coast, Angola and Morocco. He won the Africa Cup of Nations with the Chipolopolo (2012) and the Elephants (2015).
Source: Dailysports