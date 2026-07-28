The Chairman of Cameroon’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC), Rev. Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams, has called for the adoption of a dedicated anti-corruption law to strengthen the country’s legal and institutional response to corruption.
Massi Gams made the appeal in an interview with Cameroon Tribune following activities marking the 10th edition of African Anti-Corruption Day. He said the proposed legislation could address illicit enrichment, improve the protection of whistleblowers and strengthen the institutions involved in fighting corruption.
According to the CONAC chairman, Cameroon needs to update its anti-corruption policy to reflect current challenges and improve the effectiveness of enforcement. He also proposed granting CONAC prosecutorial powers, which would allow the commission to initiate proceedings after completing its investigations.
“At the level of CONAC, we strongly believe that an Anti-Corruption Law can address issues such as illicit enrichment, protection of whistleblowers and strengthen structures involved in the fight against corruption,” Massi Gams said.
He also called for faster implementation of the constitutional provisions requiring the declaration of assets and property. Although the requirement has been enshrined in Cameroon’s Constitution since 1996, the mechanisms needed to enforce it have yet to be fully implemented.
Reports of Suspected Corruption Rise
Separately, Massi Gams reported a sharp increase in the number of suspected corruption cases brought to CONAC’s attention. The commission received 10,520 reports in 2024, compared with 7,548 in 2023, an increase of 39.37%.
He interpreted the rise as evidence that more Cameroonians are willing to report suspected corruption and have greater confidence in CONAC’s intervention mechanisms. The reports were submitted through channels including the commission’s toll-free telephone line, administrative correspondence, email and WhatsApp.
The increase does not necessarily indicate that corruption itself rose by the same proportion, as the figures reflect reports received rather than confirmed cases. It may also point to greater public awareness of reporting mechanisms.
African Anti-Corruption Day was observed under the theme “Scaling up the promotion of integrity and anti-corruption actions across Africa.” Massi Gams said the occasion provided an opportunity to assess Cameroon’s progress in promoting integrity and identify obstacles that continue to hamper anti-corruption efforts.
He identified fear and greed as major drivers of corruption. While fear of prosecution or damage to personal integrity may discourage some people from engaging in corrupt practices, he said greed continues to push others toward such acts. He argued that Cameroon must promote a culture in which public resources and services are managed for the common good rather than personal gain.
Financial Losses Exceed CFAF4 Billion
Corruption also continues to have a measurable impact on Cameroon’s public finances. According to CONAC’s 2024 Anti-Corruption Status Report, corruption-related losses to the state exceeded CFAF4 billion during the year.
The report also indicated that more than CFAF8 billion was recovered through decisions by the Special Criminal Court and asset-recovery operations conducted by the Cameroon Debt Recovery Company. The number of state institutions carrying out activities under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy rose from 84 in 2023 to 105 in 2024.
Despite these developments, Cameroon continues to perform poorly in international governance assessments. The country scored 26 out of 100 in Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index. The index evaluates perceived levels of public-sector corruption in 182 countries and territories on a scale ranging from zero, for highly corrupt, to 100, for very clean.
For Massi Gams, further progress will require a stronger legal framework, more effective enforcement institutions and broader public participation. The proposed anti-corruption law would form part of that response by addressing areas that are not adequately covered under the current system and giving the institutions responsible for combating corruption greater capacity to act.
28, July 2026
Cameroon needs to update its anti-corruption policy-Rev. Dr Dieudonné Massi 0
The Chairman of Cameroon’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (CONAC), Rev. Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams, has called for the adoption of a dedicated anti-corruption law to strengthen the country’s legal and institutional response to corruption.
Massi Gams made the appeal in an interview with Cameroon Tribune following activities marking the 10th edition of African Anti-Corruption Day. He said the proposed legislation could address illicit enrichment, improve the protection of whistleblowers and strengthen the institutions involved in fighting corruption.
According to the CONAC chairman, Cameroon needs to update its anti-corruption policy to reflect current challenges and improve the effectiveness of enforcement. He also proposed granting CONAC prosecutorial powers, which would allow the commission to initiate proceedings after completing its investigations.
“At the level of CONAC, we strongly believe that an Anti-Corruption Law can address issues such as illicit enrichment, protection of whistleblowers and strengthen structures involved in the fight against corruption,” Massi Gams said.
He also called for faster implementation of the constitutional provisions requiring the declaration of assets and property. Although the requirement has been enshrined in Cameroon’s Constitution since 1996, the mechanisms needed to enforce it have yet to be fully implemented.
Reports of Suspected Corruption Rise
Separately, Massi Gams reported a sharp increase in the number of suspected corruption cases brought to CONAC’s attention. The commission received 10,520 reports in 2024, compared with 7,548 in 2023, an increase of 39.37%.
He interpreted the rise as evidence that more Cameroonians are willing to report suspected corruption and have greater confidence in CONAC’s intervention mechanisms. The reports were submitted through channels including the commission’s toll-free telephone line, administrative correspondence, email and WhatsApp.
The increase does not necessarily indicate that corruption itself rose by the same proportion, as the figures reflect reports received rather than confirmed cases. It may also point to greater public awareness of reporting mechanisms.
African Anti-Corruption Day was observed under the theme “Scaling up the promotion of integrity and anti-corruption actions across Africa.” Massi Gams said the occasion provided an opportunity to assess Cameroon’s progress in promoting integrity and identify obstacles that continue to hamper anti-corruption efforts.
He identified fear and greed as major drivers of corruption. While fear of prosecution or damage to personal integrity may discourage some people from engaging in corrupt practices, he said greed continues to push others toward such acts. He argued that Cameroon must promote a culture in which public resources and services are managed for the common good rather than personal gain.
Financial Losses Exceed CFAF4 Billion
Corruption also continues to have a measurable impact on Cameroon’s public finances. According to CONAC’s 2024 Anti-Corruption Status Report, corruption-related losses to the state exceeded CFAF4 billion during the year.
The report also indicated that more than CFAF8 billion was recovered through decisions by the Special Criminal Court and asset-recovery operations conducted by the Cameroon Debt Recovery Company. The number of state institutions carrying out activities under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy rose from 84 in 2023 to 105 in 2024.
Despite these developments, Cameroon continues to perform poorly in international governance assessments. The country scored 26 out of 100 in Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index. The index evaluates perceived levels of public-sector corruption in 182 countries and territories on a scale ranging from zero, for highly corrupt, to 100, for very clean.
For Massi Gams, further progress will require a stronger legal framework, more effective enforcement institutions and broader public participation. The proposed anti-corruption law would form part of that response by addressing areas that are not adequately covered under the current system and giving the institutions responsible for combating corruption greater capacity to act.
Source: Business in Cameroon