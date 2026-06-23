Iran has said there are no visits scheduled for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to see nuclear sites earlier bombed by the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said there was no protocol for such inspections, adding that Iran would continue its current obligations as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and under its safeguards agreement with the IAEA.
His remarks appear to undercut those made by US Vice President JD Vance, who said negotiations in Switzerland won an agreement for the IAEA to visit the Iranian sites.
The IAEA has been in and out of Iran since Israel’s 12-day war against Iran in 2025, but has not been granted access to the bombed enrichment sites targeted by America in that war.
23, June 2026
Iran says no visit scheduled for UN nuclear inspectors 0
Iran has said there are no visits scheduled for inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to see nuclear sites earlier bombed by the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said there was no protocol for such inspections, adding that Iran would continue its current obligations as a member of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and under its safeguards agreement with the IAEA.
His remarks appear to undercut those made by US Vice President JD Vance, who said negotiations in Switzerland won an agreement for the IAEA to visit the Iranian sites.
The IAEA has been in and out of Iran since Israel’s 12-day war against Iran in 2025, but has not been granted access to the bombed enrichment sites targeted by America in that war.
Source: France 24