26, June 2025
Iran Supreme Leader congratulates nation on victory, says Israel was ‘crushed’ 0
by soter • Breaking News, Headline News, News, World
In his message following the end of the Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic and the regime’s unilateral declaration of a ceasefire, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Thursday congratulated the Iranian nation on its glorious victory.
In a televised message, the third since June 13 when the Israeli regime launched its unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Zionist regime was crushed under the blows of the Iranian armed forces.
“I feel it is necessary to extend several congratulations to the great Iranian nation. First, congratulations on the victory over the fake Zionist regime. Despite all its noise and claims, the Zionist regime was nearly brought to its knees and crushed under the blows of the Islamic Republic,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.
The Leader paid tribute to the martyrs of the recent events, including senior military commanders and scientists, whom he described as “truly and rightfully valuable” to the Islamic Republic and faithful in their service until martyrdom.
Ayatollah Khamenei said the idea of the Islamic Republic being capable of delivering such devastating strikes had never even crossed the enemy’s mind, but it did happen.
“We thank God for aiding our armed forces, who managed to breach their advanced multilayered defense systems and flatten large parts of their military and urban centers with powerful missile and weapons strikes,” he said.
Source: Presstv