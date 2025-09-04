4, September 2025
The Italian fashion designer and billionaire brand owner Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91.
He was the archetype of Italian style and elegance, reimagining men’s and women’s suits for a modern audience.
His company Armani expanded from fashion into an empire spanning beauty, fragrance, music, sport and even luxury hotels, bringing in more than £2bn a year.
Donatella Versace paid tribute to the late designer on her Instagram page, posting a picture of him, saying: “The world lost a giant today, he made history and will be remembered forever.”
Source: BBC
