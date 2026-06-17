17, June 2026

Kenya Airways suspends Cameroon flights 0

by Africa, Business, Headline News

From June 19, Kenya Airways will suspend all flights to Douala, Cameroon, as part of efforts to optimise its network.

Affected passengers will be allowed to apply for a refund before August 31.

They may also change their booking to a different routing. The new travel dates must be made and tickets reissued by August 31.

Passengers to and from Douala may reroute on Ethiopian Airlines or Air Côte d’Ivoire.

Culled from Travelnews