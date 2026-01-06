It has been brought to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Cameroon Concord News Group that the young, dynamic and determined mayor of Eyumojock in Manyu Division of Cameroon, Chief Ayamba Jacques Ita, has been kidnapped by some reckless, irresponsible and destructive armed men who are using the Southern Cameroons crisis to line their pockets and settle scores.
The brilliant mayor who has the interest of his people at heart was picked up by men of the underworld while driving along the Mbakem-Taboh road.
These criminals must release Chief Ayamba Jacques Ita immediately for him to continue delivering the good results he is known for.
The Cameroon Concord News Group is informing the kidnappers that they have crossed the reddest of the red lines and that this irresponsible and cowardly action will come back to hurt them in a big and bad way.
These kidnappers, who have little or nothing to do with the crisis, must know that they will not escape the wrath of the people and the full strength of the Cameroon military.
The Cameroon Concord News Group is calling on the kidnappers to release Chief Ayamba Jacques Ita immediately if they must escape the wrath of the law.
The Cameroon Concord News Group will use all the resources available to it to ensure that the criminals are brought to justice if they fail to release this young mayor who is loved by his people. They should not underestimate the will and determination of the media.
The criminals are therefore being urged to do the right thing before it is too late. Anybody suspected of being involved directly or indirectly in the kidnapping of Chief Ayamba Jacques Ita should understand that he or she will not go unpunished.
6, January 2026
Kidnapping of the Mayor of Eyumojock : Cameroon Concord News weighs in!! 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Signed by:
Dr. Joachim Arrey
Chairman Board of Directors
Cameroon Concord News Group.