The Anambra State Police Command says it has arrested four suspects in connection with the murder of three Cameroonian nationals in the state.
The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who made this known in a statement issued on Monday, said security operatives have intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing gang leader and other members of the criminal network involved in the crime.
Ikenga identified the suspects, all male, as 27-year-old Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, popularly known as “Ugoebenajah,” who is alleged to be the Chief Priest of a shrine; 27-year-old Nwabunne Bright; 21-year-old Chinecherem Chiama; and 38-year-old Michael Ekwunife.
The police spokesperson said the operation, which took place on February 13, 2026, led to the recovery of two pump-action guns, one locally made Beretta pistol, a machete, assorted criminal charms, expanded ammunition, 10 live cartridges, and five live 9mm rounds in the Nando community, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the arrest of the suspects followed the confession of two suspects earlier arrested and currently in custody.
Ikenga said that while acting on the information obtained, operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu mobilised to a shrine in Nando believed to be linked to the suspects.
“On approaching the shrine, about thirty able-bodied men were observed gathered at the premises,” Ikenga stated.
“Upon sighting the Police, the armed men opened fire on the operatives. The Police operatives responded professionally, engaging the armed men in a gun duel.
“While the prime suspect, Uchenna Mmaduamaka Nicholas, a native of Oroma Etiti Anam, escaped alongside other gang members with bullet wounds.
“Also during the gun battle, one of the arrested armed suspects sustained a bullet injury on the thigh and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.”
The Command said the four suspects are undergoing interrogation, while a manhunt has been launched to track down the fleeing gang leader and other members of the criminal gang.
Reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property, the police urged residents to provide credible information to support ongoing investigations, assuring that further developments would be communicated in due course.
17, February 2026
Source: Sahara