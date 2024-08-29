Privacy Overview
New School Year: Minister warns against PTA fee abuses 0
The Basic Education Ministry recently warned public primary school administrators about “shortcomings”, including the mandatory imposition of parent-teacher association (PTA) fees, just over a week before the new school year.
In an August 20 letter, Basic Education Minister Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa highlighted the issue but did not take a definitive stance on the contentious matter of the fees.
Since a 2001 presidential decree made public preschool and primary education free, parent-teacher association fees have risen significantly, sometimes exceeding XAF25,000.
Parents have long criticized the situation, which persists as school administrators cite a lack of resources to pay teachers and cover operating costs.
In 2021, addressing members of parliament, Minister Etoundi Ngoa stated, “There are ongoing challenges. Since there was no cap [ the parent-teacher association fees], to prevent abuses, my colleague from Secondary Education recommended a limit of XAF25,000 during her visit to Douala. I believe that Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) are crucial and should continue. The government, parents, and development partners are the key education stakeholders, as outlined by UNESCO.”
The other shortcomings addressed by Minister Ngoa include “the sale of school supplies within institutions at exorbitant prices, the sale of spots for enrolling new students at each school year, including to parents benefiting from transfers, the neglect of social cases, and even children from internally displaced families.”
