North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing along with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, images appear to show.
Kim is in China to attend a “Victory Day” parade on Wednesday, which will see him rub shoulders with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other world leaders – making it his first multilateral meeting.
Kim crossed into China on Tuesday onboard his armoured train, which is said to include a restaurant serving fine French wines and dishes like fresh lobster.
Photos showed him stepping off his train at Beijing Railway Station accompanied by his daughter. South Korea’s spy agency has previously said she was Kim’s “most likely” successor.
2, September 2025
North Korea’s Kim arrives in Beijing with daughter and possible heir 0
by soter • Headline News, News, World
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing along with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, images appear to show.
Kim is in China to attend a “Victory Day” parade on Wednesday, which will see him rub shoulders with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other world leaders – making it his first multilateral meeting.
Kim crossed into China on Tuesday onboard his armoured train, which is said to include a restaurant serving fine French wines and dishes like fresh lobster.
Photos showed him stepping off his train at Beijing Railway Station accompanied by his daughter. South Korea’s spy agency has previously said she was Kim’s “most likely” successor.
Source: BBC