9, May 2025
Pope Leo says Church must illuminate ‘dark nights of this world’ in first Mass 0
by soter • Headline News, Religion, World
Pope Leo XIV is celebrating his first Mass, the day after being elected pontiff.
He tells the cardinals gathered in the Sistine Chapel that he hopes his election can help the Catholic Church bring light to the “dark nights of this world”
The Pope has said the church must do more work in places where there is a “lack of faith” as part of its mission.
“Even today, there are many settings in which the Christian faith is considered absurd, meant for the weak and unintelligent,” he tells the Cardinals.
He adds that areas where “technology, money, success, power or pleasure” are preferred are “where our missionary outreach is desperately needed”.
“I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me as we continue as a Church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers, to announce the good news, to announce the Gospel,” he says.
Source: BBC