9, May 2025
President Putin hosts world leaders at World War II victory parade 0
by soter • Europe, Headline News, News
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s World War II Victory Day parade began in Moscow on Friday, an event the Kremlin hopes will rally patriotism at home and project strength abroad as its troops fight in Ukraine.
More than 20 foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, attended the annual parade this year, the fourth since Moscow launched a full-scale military assault on its neighbour in February 2022.
Officials promised that commemorations this year – the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany – would be the “biggest” ever, with Putin ordering a “humanitarian” truce with Ukraine over the holiday.
Source: France 24