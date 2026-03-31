Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov says the United States and Israel are seeking to pit the Arab states of the Persian Gulf region against Iran amid the US-Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic.
The top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday that Washington and Tel Aviv did not want normalization of ties between Tehran and its neighbors.
He cautioned that the war of aggression in the West Asia region could spiral into a wider conflict.
Lavrov highlighted that the US plots against Iran and Venezuela are aimed at gaining control over their oil and gas reserves.
The United States and Israel launched a bloody onslaught against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders despite indirect Tehran-Washington negotiations on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.
In response, Iranian Armed Forces have carried out waves of retaliatory missile and drone operations against US interests across West Asia and Israeli positions in the occupied territories.
31, March 2026
Russian Foreign Minister says US, Israel seeking to pit Arab states against Iran 0
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov says the United States and Israel are seeking to pit the Arab states of the Persian Gulf region against Iran amid the US-Israeli military aggression against the Islamic Republic.
The top Russian diplomat said on Tuesday that Washington and Tel Aviv did not want normalization of ties between Tehran and its neighbors.
He cautioned that the war of aggression in the West Asia region could spiral into a wider conflict.
Lavrov highlighted that the US plots against Iran and Venezuela are aimed at gaining control over their oil and gas reserves.
The United States and Israel launched a bloody onslaught against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders despite indirect Tehran-Washington negotiations on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.
In response, Iranian Armed Forces have carried out waves of retaliatory missile and drone operations against US interests across West Asia and Israeli positions in the occupied territories.
Source: Press TV