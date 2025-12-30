Two of Anthony Joshua’s “close friends and team members” were killed in the car crash in Nigeria in which the British heavyweight boxer was injured.
Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodeledied when the vehicle they were in, alongside Joshua and another passenger, collided with a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos.
Joshua is stable and conscious and did not require emergency medical help, according to Ogun state government., external
Joshua’s promoters Matchroom offered their “deepest condolences and prayers” to the family and friends of Ghami and Ayodele, who was also known as ‘Latz’.
“With profound sadness it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele have tragically passed away,” read a statement.
“Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation.
“Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected – and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”
Matchroom chairman Eddie Hearn said: “With the heaviest of hearts. Two great men. Rest in eternal peace Sina and Latz. My thoughts and deepest prayers are with everyone.”
A spokesperson for Joshua said Ghami and Ayodele were “integral” to the boxer’s team, adding the news of their deaths was “truly shocking and devastating”.
‘Massive parts of the Joshua machine’
Ghami was Joshua’s full-time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach and had worked with the 36-year-old for more than 10 years.
He helped the former heavyweight champion prepare for some of the biggest bouts of his career, including the title-winning fight against Wladimir Klitschko in 2017 and this month’s win over Jake Paul.
Ghami has also worked with former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green.
Just hours before the crash, Joshua posted a video on Instagram of him playing table tennis with his long-time friend Ayodele, a personal trainer.
Boxing expert Steve Bunce described Ghami and Ayodele as “two of Joshua’s closest friends”.
“They’ve been with him, if not from the start, at least very early on. Latz is AJ’s personal trainer and Sina is his strength and conditioning man. They are with him all the time,” Bunce told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“He calls them his boys. They’re more than that. They are friends. They may have strict jobs, they might be his strength and conditioning coach, his personal trainer, his dietitian, his nutritionist, but they’re close and he loves that close circle.
“Sina and Latz are massive parts of the Anthony Joshua machine.”
Fellow boxer Chris Eubank Jr was among those to pay tribute to Ghami and Ayodele, calling them “genuinely good men”.
The British middleweight said:, external “Thank god our heavyweight champ survived that horrible car crash. And pray for the two fallen soldiers Latz & Sina & their families. I knew both, they were genuinely good men. Rest in Peace boys.”
Joshua was in Nigeria after stopping American YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in the sixth round of their heavyweight bout in Miami earlier this month.
Writing on X,, external Paul said: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”
Former New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams posted pictures with Joshua and Latif,, external adding: “Rest easy brother Abdul Latif, may the most high make it easy for your loved ones.”
British bantamweight Shannon Courtenay said:, external “RIP Sina and Latz, two good guys. Last week we’re all having fun in Miami and today you’re gone, life really is too short. May the Lord look over their loved ones during this awful time.”
Video from the scene showed Joshua being helped out from the back seat of a wrecked large car.
Five adult men were involved in the crash in total, Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said.
They added that Joshua and another man – the vehicle’s driver – were rescued by the boxer’s security team.
The incident involved two vehicles, a black Lexus and a stationary red commercial truck, and took place on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway at around 12:00 local time (11:00 GMT) on Monday.
The FRSC said the Lexus was “suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit”, based on preliminary findings.
It said the car appeared to have “lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre” and crashed into the stationary truck by the side of the road.
‘Emotional impact of crash impossible to measure’
Joshua had only just returned to the ring after more than a year out, beating Jake Paul on Netflix in what was a huge pay day, and he was in Nigeria simply to spend New Year with family when this tragedy struck.
The plan had been for Joshua to fight again in Saudi Arabia in February before eventually moving towards the long-talked-about Tyson Fury bout later in 2026. But right now, those plans feel secondary.
Joshua has lost two people close to him, friends first and foremost, including his long-time strength and conditioning coach Ghami, and the emotional impact of that is impossible to measure. Ghami was by his side throughout fight week in Miami, and joined him in the ring after his win over Paul.
Whatever he decides to do next in the twilight of his career almost feels insignificant, with the boxing world united in hoping that one of Britain’s most accomplished fighters comes through this ordeal in good health.
30, December 2025
Tributes as Joshua team members die in fatal crash
