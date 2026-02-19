The King’s brother was arrested at 08:00 GMT on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – here’s how the news broke
Meanwhile, King Charles does not respond to questions about Andrew’s arrest as he attends an event in central London – watch the moment.
Earlier, the King, who was not told of the arrest in advance, released a statement saying “the law must take its course”. Prince William and Catherine are understood to support his remarks.
Police are searching addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, including the Royal Lodge in Windsor where the former prince lived until recently.
It comes after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by the former prince with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who turns 66 today, has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein; he has not responded to the BBC’s requests for comment on the specific allegations in relation to the release of millions of Epstein files in January.
19, February 2026
UK: Former Prince Andrew arrested! 0
The King’s brother was arrested at 08:00 GMT on Thursday morning at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk – here’s how the news broke
Meanwhile, King Charles does not respond to questions about Andrew’s arrest as he attends an event in central London – watch the moment.
Earlier, the King, who was not told of the arrest in advance, released a statement saying “the law must take its course”. Prince William and Catherine are understood to support his remarks.
Police are searching addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk, including the Royal Lodge in Windsor where the former prince lived until recently.
It comes after Thames Valley Police said they were assessing a complaint over the alleged sharing of confidential material by the former prince with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, who turns 66 today, has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein; he has not responded to the BBC’s requests for comment on the specific allegations in relation to the release of millions of Epstein files in January.
Source: BBC