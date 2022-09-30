Privacy Overview
30, September 2022
Ukraine: Putin officially recognizes Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions as ‘independent states’ 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday recognized the eastern Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson as independent sovereign states, in what the Kremlin calls “accession treaties”.
“I order the recognition of the state sovereignty and independence” of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in southern Ukraine, Putin said in presidential decrees issued late on Thursday.
In the documents, Putin invoked the universally recognized principles and norms of international law, and the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as enshrined in the UN Charter.
On Friday, the Russian president will hold a formal ceremony to announce the accession of the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as the two Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, into Russia.
Putin is also slated to deliver a speech and hold a meeting with the Russia-appointed leaders of the four regions, which account for more than 90,000 square kilometers or about 15 percent of Ukraine’s total territory.
Referendums on joining Russia were held in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, as well as the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), between September 23 and 27, which saw an overwhelming majority of people voting to be part of the Russian Federation.
Culled from Presstv