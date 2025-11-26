26, November 2025
by soter •
Headline News, News, World
Two National Guard members are in a critical condition after they were shot in Washington DC, FBI Director Kash Patel says.
The suspect has been taken into custody and the scene near the White House is secured, police say.
The attacker came around a corner at 14:15 local time (19:15 GMT), raised his firearm, and shot at the National Guard members, officials say
The suspect was also shot during the incident and taken to hospital – US President Donald Trump says they were “severely wounded”
West Virginia’s Governor Patrick Morrisey earlier said both National Guard members had died, before posting that he was hearing “conflicting reports” about their condition.
Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth says Trump has asked him to send 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington DC after the attack.
Source: BBC
