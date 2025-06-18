This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
18, June 2025
Douala airport officials send back Cameroonian Irish citizen on same plane 0
by soter • Headline News, Society
Francophone immigration officers have sent back a Cameroonian Irish citizen who travelled from Dublin on the same Air France plane she arrived on, questioning whether she was granted a genuine Cameroonian visa.
Enow Maureen had flown to Douala using her Irish passport with a visa that was issued by the Cameroon embassy in Brussels.
The airport officials said they could not allow her to enter her country of origin because her visa was non-existent.
She reportedly presented evidence to the Francophone officers that her visa was gotten from the Cameroon embassy in Belgium but met with a stone wall.
The Douala airport officials did not reply to requests for comment by the Cameroon Concord News.
Speaking to our London Bureau Chief, Enow Maureen wondered aloud “what type of immigration Cameroon as a nation is having” including refusing her the possibility of applying for a clearance visa at the Douala International airport.
By Chi Prudence Asong