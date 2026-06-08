Cameroonian central midfielder Arthur Avom of FC Lorient is being linked with a summer move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin, with the 21-year-old reportedly a €20.00m target for the German club.
The Lorient midfielder, born in Yaoundé on 15 December 2004 and standing at 1.73m, has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most-watched young central midfielders. Data from Transfermarkt lists his market value at €20.00m, a figure that is shaping early discussions around any potential deal.
Union Berlin’s interest comes amid speculation over Avom’s contractual situation at Lorient, with no expiry date publicly recorded. That has fuelled talk that the French club could be vulnerable to offers this summer, or risk edging closer to a scenario in which the player could eventually walk away as a free agent if no extension is agreed.
According to the latest rumour data, the probability of Avom joining Union Berlin currently stands at 21%, underlining that talks are at an exploratory stage rather than an advanced negotiation. Lorient, who compete in Ligue 1, have not publicly disclosed when the midfielder joined the club and there is no confirmation of any release clause.
Avom, a right-footed central midfielder who wears the number 62 shirt, has built his reputation as a modern engine-room player in France’s top flight. In his most recent outing for Lorient – a Ligue 1 fixture earlier this spring in which Lorient faced domestic opposition – he featured in central midfield as his side battled through a tight scoreline, further reinforcing his status as a regular in the matchday squad.
With Union Berlin seeking to refresh their midfield ahead of the new Bundesliga campaign, a move to Germany would represent a significant step in Avom’s career and could prove pivotal in defining his reputation and long-term potential if the transfer does materialise.
8, June 2026
Football: Union Berlin eye €20m move for Cameroon’s Arthur Avom 0
Cameroonian central midfielder Arthur Avom of FC Lorient is being linked with a summer move to Bundesliga side Union Berlin, with the 21-year-old reportedly a €20.00m target for the German club.
The Lorient midfielder, born in Yaoundé on 15 December 2004 and standing at 1.73m, has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most-watched young central midfielders. Data from Transfermarkt lists his market value at €20.00m, a figure that is shaping early discussions around any potential deal.
Union Berlin’s interest comes amid speculation over Avom’s contractual situation at Lorient, with no expiry date publicly recorded. That has fuelled talk that the French club could be vulnerable to offers this summer, or risk edging closer to a scenario in which the player could eventually walk away as a free agent if no extension is agreed.
According to the latest rumour data, the probability of Avom joining Union Berlin currently stands at 21%, underlining that talks are at an exploratory stage rather than an advanced negotiation. Lorient, who compete in Ligue 1, have not publicly disclosed when the midfielder joined the club and there is no confirmation of any release clause.
Avom, a right-footed central midfielder who wears the number 62 shirt, has built his reputation as a modern engine-room player in France’s top flight. In his most recent outing for Lorient – a Ligue 1 fixture earlier this spring in which Lorient faced domestic opposition – he featured in central midfield as his side battled through a tight scoreline, further reinforcing his status as a regular in the matchday squad.
With Union Berlin seeking to refresh their midfield ahead of the new Bundesliga campaign, a move to Germany would represent a significant step in Avom’s career and could prove pivotal in defining his reputation and long-term potential if the transfer does materialise.
Source: Africa Soccer