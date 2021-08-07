Privacy Overview
7, August 2021
Geneva: Biya seen with a head bandage 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
President Paul Biya was recently spotted in a secured park in Geneva with what appeared to be a bandage on the back of his head.
The bandage appeared toward the left side of the 88-year-old dictator’s head during a walk in the Geneva Park, Cameroon Intelligence Report correspondent on special assignment to Geneva covering the secretive corrupt leader reported.
Biya has frequently faced speculation that he is in ill health. Our sources in Geneva say he was spotted limping in the park and appeared to be breathless.
An official at the Cameroon embassy in Switzerland contacted by CIR said getting an insight into Biya’s health would be the toughest because of Biya’s entourage robust counterintelligence practices.
Cameroon Intelligence Report understands President Biya is in very grave danger after surgery in a private clinic in Geneva.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files