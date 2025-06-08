This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
8, June 2025
Manyu: Let’s make the Diaspora our trump card 0
by soter • Headline News, Society
Manyu Division is without a doubt one of the largest divisions in English-speaking Cameroon and the Manyu Diaspora is large with its members living in almost every nook and cranny of the world.
Manyu is noted for its intellectualism and over the last three decades, Manyu has also distinguished itself as a Division with a vibrant Diaspora which is capable of turning the Division’s fortunes around.
Many Manyu sons and daughters have succeeded in what they doing and many are willing to bring that expertise and financial resources to bear on the development efforts currently taking place in Manyu Division.
Manyu needs its Diaspora and Manyu political leaders – be they in the ruling party or opposition – have a great role to play when it comes to wooing the Manyu Diaspora.
The Manyu Diaspora like the entire Cameroonian Diaspora holds that it is a victim of poor political and economic governance in Cameroon. This may be true as nobody can run away from his home if that home is comfortable. Quitting your country is always a painful event. Everyone loves living with his family but when things are falling apart, looking outwards becomes a possibility.
However, leaving the country for greener pastures does not imply hating the homeland. The beauty about living out of your natural environment is that you embrace new ways which may be useful in the rebuilding of a nation. Traveling is education and the Manyu Diaspora has learned and many of its members are willing to make a modest contribution to development efforts in Cameroon if the environment is enabling.
Helping to rebuild a nation does not imply belonging to a specific shade of opinion, but if that can transform Manyu, then members of the Manyu Diaspora should embrace the shade of opinion that can help Manyu. Manyu is our collective property and it is incumbent upon us to transform what God has given us. God in his infinite wisdom could not have been wrong to have placed us in Manyu Division. We have to prove God right by developing what he has given us.
In Manyu, there are many political views. Politically, it will be hard to get everyone to see things the same way and it will be dictatorial to compel everyone to see things in the same light. While it is normal to hold different political views, the people of Manyu Division must understand that political differences do not imply enmity. The people of Manyu should see politics as a vehicle for the economic transformation of their Division and not a means for self-aggrandizement.
Political pluralism implies that it is sane to belong to any political party but Manyu should be at the center of every political action undertaken by any son and daughter of Manyu Division.
Manyu needs help. The Division is in dire need of economic development, and economic development does not take place in a vacuum. Politics and economic development will always intersect and politics is that key ingredient which will help a people to incarnate their economic development agenda.
Cameroon is undergoing key development transformations. The political landscape will surely be different in the next five years, especially as there will be multiple elections taking place this year and next year.
When those changes occur, will Manyu be in a good position to benefit from the ensuing economic benefits? What role will be attributed to the growing and prosperous Manyu Diaspora in the new economic development landscape?
Manyu needs all its sons and daughter for its economic transformation and its Diaspora will be a key asset when that moment comes. It is therefore necessary for Manyu political leaders to start wooing the Diaspora for it to play its rightful role when the time comes.
Manyu needs development finance and the Diaspora can help in this regard. Manyu’s economy needs a shot in the arm and the Diaspora can deliver that jab that will help to give Manyu a facelift. The Diaspora can count if the Division’s political establishment does not see the Diaspora as its enemy.
The Manyu Diaspora loves Cameroon and Manyu Division. Its members want Manyu to be a better place than they met it. Manyu’s Diaspora has some of the finest Cameroonian brains. These brains can be sourced for them to help engineer a modern and prosperous Manyu. No individual has the magic wand. Developing Manyu must be a collective effort.
This does not imply that the people in Cameroon are not good enough to deliver Manyu from the poverty that has been stalking the Division like a stubborn shadow. An alliance between the Diaspora and home-based economic and political operators can help lift Manyu from its economic doldrums.
Manyu has the men and women. It is rich in natural resources and its youthful population is an asset. This demographic dividend will give Manyu a significant advantage if the Division’s economic transformation is driven by these young people. Manyu’s economic development must be made sustainable through the involvement of its young people and the young people should be encouraged to join politics for them to learn the ropes. They are free to join any political party of their choice provided they make Manyu the purpose of their being in politics.
They have to learn the ropes very early in life and they must be given a chance. Manyu can only be led by its sons and daughters and this youthful energy must tap into to make Manyu great again.
The next five years will be crucial to Manyu’s economic transformation. The Diaspora should be given its rightful place. Our traditional leaders should be seeking ways of making the Diaspora count. The Diaspora is like a beautiful and attractive lady. It must be wooed and this is a job for our political and traditional leaders.
By Dr. Joachim Arrey