This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
3, July 2025
Nigerian Goalkeeping Legend Peter Rufai is dead 0
by soter • Africa, Breaking News, Headline News, News, Sports, World
According to Radio Nigeria, Nigerian goalkeeping legend, Peter Rufai, is dead. While the family is yet to issue an official statement, the news of his death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian football community and beyond, as tributes begin to pour in for the iconic goalkeeper who stood tall between the posts for the Super Eagles.
Rufai was a central figure in Nigeria’s golden football era. He was the first-choice goalkeeper during the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph and represented Nigeria at two FIFA World Cups—USA ’94 and France ’98. Renowned for his leadership, reflexes, and charisma, Rufai earned over 60 caps for the national team and remains one of Nigeria’s most celebrated goalkeepers.
Beyond his national team heroics, he had a successful club career across Europe, playing for clubs in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain. After retirement, he remained active in football development and youth mentoring through his Staruf Academy in Lagos.
Nicknamed Dodomayana—a nod to his regal heritage as the son of a traditional ruler—Rufai was admired for his discipline, professionalism, and advocacy for education among aspiring athletes.
More details on funeral arrangements are expected from the family in due course.
Source: Sportsvillagesquare