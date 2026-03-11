The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that around 100 American “terrorists” have been injured in a retaliatory attack by Iran’s navy on al-Udairi base in Kuwait.
The IRGC said in a statement that its naval forces carried out “glorious and powerful” operations against the remnants of the American forces in West Asia.
According to the statement, the operations included “two heavy and simultaneous missile strikes” on the al-Udairi helicopter base, which left “more than 100” American soldiers injured.
The wounded were transferred to al-Jaber and Al-Mubarak hospitals, it said.
The statement added that Iranian missiles and drones also struck the key infrastructure of the US base at Mina Salman port in Bahrain, which serves as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and also hosts critical systems like the Leeds.
“The Patriot camp and the equipment warehouses, as well as the accommodation and gathering centers of American terrorist soldiers at the two naval bases of ‘Muhammad Al-Ahmad’ and ‘Ali Al-Salem’ [in Kuwait], were also intensely struck.”
The IRGC vowed that the war against “the terrorist Americans and the criminal Zionist regime” will continue powerfully until “the complete surrender of the enemy.”
Iran conducts drone attacks on ‘Aman, Unit 8200’
Meanwhile, Iran’s Army announced that it has launched drone attacks on the military intelligence organization of the Israeli army, Unit 8200, the Green Pine radar, and the headquarters of the submarine Haifa Naval Base since the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the statement, the military intelligence organization of the Israeli army, known as “Aman”, which was targeted in the recent drone attack played a role in “identifying targets and military actions in the Ramadan war.”
It added that the other target, “Unit 8200,” was responsible for “collecting intelligence signals, tracking digital communications, and conducting offensive cyber operations.”
The statement also described the targeted Green Pine radar as “one of the main pillars of the regime’s army in countering Iranian missiles,” noting that the damage inflicted to these radars has “significantly reduced” the regime’s ability to intercept missiles.
The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrage of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases in regional countries.
11, March 2026
100 American soldiers wounded in Iran’s attack on Kuwait’s al-Udairi base 0
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced that around 100 American “terrorists” have been injured in a retaliatory attack by Iran’s navy on al-Udairi base in Kuwait.
The IRGC said in a statement that its naval forces carried out “glorious and powerful” operations against the remnants of the American forces in West Asia.
According to the statement, the operations included “two heavy and simultaneous missile strikes” on the al-Udairi helicopter base, which left “more than 100” American soldiers injured.
The wounded were transferred to al-Jaber and Al-Mubarak hospitals, it said.
The statement added that Iranian missiles and drones also struck the key infrastructure of the US base at Mina Salman port in Bahrain, which serves as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, and also hosts critical systems like the Leeds.
“The Patriot camp and the equipment warehouses, as well as the accommodation and gathering centers of American terrorist soldiers at the two naval bases of ‘Muhammad Al-Ahmad’ and ‘Ali Al-Salem’ [in Kuwait], were also intensely struck.”
The IRGC vowed that the war against “the terrorist Americans and the criminal Zionist regime” will continue powerfully until “the complete surrender of the enemy.”
Iran conducts drone attacks on ‘Aman, Unit 8200’
Meanwhile, Iran’s Army announced that it has launched drone attacks on the military intelligence organization of the Israeli army, Unit 8200, the Green Pine radar, and the headquarters of the submarine Haifa Naval Base since the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the statement, the military intelligence organization of the Israeli army, known as “Aman”, which was targeted in the recent drone attack played a role in “identifying targets and military actions in the Ramadan war.”
It added that the other target, “Unit 8200,” was responsible for “collecting intelligence signals, tracking digital communications, and conducting offensive cyber operations.”
The statement also described the targeted Green Pine radar as “one of the main pillars of the regime’s army in countering Iranian missiles,” noting that the damage inflicted to these radars has “significantly reduced” the regime’s ability to intercept missiles.
The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.
Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrage of missiles and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases in regional countries.
Source: Presstv