About 30,000 young Cameroonians took the written exam for recruitment into the national gendarmerie from Feb. 28 to March 1, 2026, according to figures released by the Ministry of Defense.
The recruitment process aims to fill 3,340 positions, including 300 trainee non-commissioned officers in the general service track, 40 trainee non-commissioned officers in the military health track and 3,000 gendarme recruits.
In Yaoundé, the exams were held at three schools: Lycée Leclerc, Lycée de Ngoa-Ekellé and Lycée Bilingue d’Application. Candidates were tested in general knowledge, mathematics and English. Applicants for non-commissioned officer positions also wrote an essay, while candidates applying to become gendarmes completed a written composition.
Shortlisted candidates will next undergo comprehensive medical examinations, the final stage before admission into the force.
As in previous years, the recruitment exam attracted strong interest. With nearly 30,000 applicants competing for 3,340 positions, the selection process is expected to be highly competitive.
Beyond the prestige associated with the uniform, the strong turnout reflects Cameroon’s economic realities, particularly high youth unemployment. Joining the defense forces is widely seen as a pathway to stable employment, offering a regular salary, social benefits and structured career prospects.
In Cameroon, holding a service number remains a powerful symbol of professional stability and social security. For many families, joining the army or the gendarmerie represents a genuine opportunity for upward mobility.
Prestige of the uniform and career prospects
The prestige associated with the uniform also attracts candidates. As a military force responsible for policing duties, the national gendarmerie embodies state authority and the protection of citizens. For many applicants, joining the force represents both a patriotic commitment and a source of recognition within their communities.
Career development opportunities further increase the appeal of the recruitment process. The gendarmerie offers several areas of specialization, including judicial police work, public order operations and military health services, alongside continuous training and internal promotion systems that allow members to build long-term careers.
Cameroon’s security environment also contributes to the strong interest in the recruitment drive. Defense forces remain heavily deployed to address multiple security challenges, including counterterrorism operations in the Far North region, the crisis in the anglophone regions and cross-border crime.
For some candidates, joining the gendarmerie goes beyond seeking employment and reflects a sense of civic duty.
Over time, the recruitment exam has become an indicator of the country’s socioeconomic pressures. The growing number of applicants reflects both demographic pressures and the need for durable solutions to youth unemployment.
While 3,340 candidates will eventually join the ranks of the gendarmerie, tens of thousands of others will have to wait for the next recruitment cycle, a sign that the call of the uniform continues to resonate among Cameroonian youth.
5, March 2026
Source: Business in Cameroon