The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has launched a devastating missile and drone strike on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Mina Salman, Bahrain, shortly after the first message from the new leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, emphasized Iran’s “determined and regret-inducing” defense efforts.
The IRGC’s public relations office announced that the attack took place on Thursday, with two waves of missile and drone strikes hitting the base.
The statement said that key facilities at the base, including anti-drone defense systems, storage and maintenance areas for drones, support equipment, and fuel tanks, were all targeted with precision missiles and drones.
According to the IRGC, the strike successfully hit American military gatherings, causing significant damage.
“By divine grace, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed,” the statement declared, just after Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that the narrow strategic waterway in the Persian Gulf must remain closed.
“The will of the people is to continue effective defense, and their presence on the scene must be maintained. The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his first address to the nation on Thursday.
13, March 2026
Source: Presstv