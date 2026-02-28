The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of a massive wave of missile and drone strikes against targets inside the Israeli-occupied territories, after Israel and the US initiated military assault against Iran.
In a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said it launched the first wave of Iran’s extensive missile and drone strikes targeting the occupied territories in response to the “aggression by the hostile and criminal enemy.”
The IRGC said they had targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, other American interests in the Persian Gulf and Israel.
Explosions were also heard over central Doha and near Al-Udeid military base, the largest US facility in the region.
Iran’s region wide missile salvo could be heard in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, as well as Israel and Iraq, in the hours following the first strikes, after it had repeatedly vowed to retaliate fiercely should it be attacked.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli regime and the United States launched unprovoked assaults targeting several cities in Iran, including the capital Tehran.
On Saturday morning, a number of loud explosions were heard in Tehran, Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, Tabriz, and Kermanshah.
A strike on a school in southern country of Minab in Iran killed at least 24 civilians and injured 45.
Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Syria, the UAE and Israel all closed their airspaces to civilian traffic, at least in part, and multiple airlines cancelled flights to the Middle East.
US embassies in the Persian Gulf region urged American citizens to take shelter.
28, February 2026
