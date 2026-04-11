The Member of Parliament for Eyumojock Subdivision in Manyu Division, Honorable Teku Tanyi, is spreading hope in his constituency by paying for the grading of some of the roads in his constituency.
The Member of Parliament has taken it upon himself to pay for the grading of the stretch of road from Bessenge to Ossing, a decision which has been welcome by residents of Ntenako, Ndekwai and Ossing, especially as the rainy season is fast approaching.
Over the last years, transport fare from Ossing to Mamfe by motor bike, just like from Ndekwai and Ntenako to mamfe had escalated from CFAF 500 to CFAF 2,000 and CFAF 1,000 frs respectively, due to the poor state of the road.
Many small vehicles had abandoned that stretch of road to four-wheeled trucks.
The movement of farm products to Mamfe was expensive for farmers, leaving them at the mercy of buyers who offered them low prices for their produce, thus making it hard for the farmers to make any profit from their activities.
The residents of the villages concerned have expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for always showing concern about the sufferings of his people, urging him to keep on fighting for them at the national level.
By this gesture, the residents of the villages through which the road goes through will face limited challenges during the coming rainy season.
Manyu Division has always had to deal with long periods of torrential rains during the rainy season and the rainy season is always a disaster to road users during this period.
11, April 2026
MP for Eyumojock spreads hope in his constituency 0
The Member of Parliament for Eyumojock Subdivision in Manyu Division, Honorable Teku Tanyi, is spreading hope in his constituency by paying for the grading of some of the roads in his constituency.
The Member of Parliament has taken it upon himself to pay for the grading of the stretch of road from Bessenge to Ossing, a decision which has been welcome by residents of Ntenako, Ndekwai and Ossing, especially as the rainy season is fast approaching.
Over the last years, transport fare from Ossing to Mamfe by motor bike, just like from Ndekwai and Ntenako to mamfe had escalated from CFAF 500 to CFAF 2,000 and CFAF 1,000 frs respectively, due to the poor state of the road.
Many small vehicles had abandoned that stretch of road to four-wheeled trucks.
The movement of farm products to Mamfe was expensive for farmers, leaving them at the mercy of buyers who offered them low prices for their produce, thus making it hard for the farmers to make any profit from their activities.
The residents of the villages concerned have expressed appreciation to the Member of Parliament for always showing concern about the sufferings of his people, urging him to keep on fighting for them at the national level.
By this gesture, the residents of the villages through which the road goes through will face limited challenges during the coming rainy season.
Manyu Division has always had to deal with long periods of torrential rains during the rainy season and the rainy season is always a disaster to road users during this period.
By Staff man Kingsley Betek