It was reported on Saturday morning that the Ossing Chieftaincy issue had taken a turn for the worse following the kidnapping of two key players – Mr. Agbor Emmanuel Orock who is the Ossing Traditional Council (OTC) Secretary General and Mr. Ebot Abel who is the OTC Technical Adviser – by men purporting to be Ambazonian separatist fighters.
However, according to our source in Ossing, those behind the heinous crime are known as the crime bears their hallmarks and fingerprints.
At the time of publishing this article, it was reported that both had been released after having been tortured and after having paid CFAF 1 million each.
According to our source “the two OTC key officers might be free but the matter will not go away. We know those who are responsible for this odious and cowardly act and they will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.
“These two officers have always stood for the truth and they want Ossing to be that oasis of peace in Manyu Division. They have stood against maneuvers orchestrated by Mr. Thompson Ndip, a civil servant working in the Ministry of Forestry in Yaoundé who holds that he must be the chief even when he was not among the top three candidates chosen by the council of kingmakers,” he stressed.
“Mr. Thompson Ndip has proven that he is a corrupt person and a gangster who should never be allowed to get anywhere close to the Ossing throne. Leadership requires an impeccable character and Mr. Thompson Ndip is bereft of such a character that can warrant him to lead the peace-loving people of Ossing,” our source pointed out.
“He has been bribing some hungry kingmakers and some people such as Mr. Tabot Bassey, who were initially against him, turned their coats when they were given money. Mr. Tabot Bassey is a retired police constable who is in the grip of a financial crisis that has robbed him of his dignity. Even his son, Tabot Jerry Ayuk, a low level military staff who wanted to run as the chief of Ossing also received money from Mr Thompson Ndip and it is being alleged that he and Mr. Arrey Joseph Ogork, a retired military welder orchestrated and executed the kidnapping of the two OTC officials,” our source added.
“The matter has already been reported to the police and the military who are already working on the case. Mr. Thompson Ndip, Mr. Tabot Jerry and Mr. Arrey Joseph Ogork will soon be answering for their support to the separatists who kidnapped the two OTC officers,” our source pointed out.
“The two OTC officers are expected to present the conclusions of the Ossing Chieftaincy selection process to the Manyu Senior Divisional Officer and his team on Monday. The kidnapping is supposed to intimidate the two officers but it is clear that things will only work against Mr. Thompson Ndip and his team who have been threatening many people,” our source said.
Over the past few weeks, some members of the Ossing Traditional Council have received threats to their lives because of their public positions on the ongoing chieftaincy selection process.
“Saturday’s incident is evidence that the matter is getting worse and if the three persons cited above are not treated as bandits and separatists, they will continue to disturb the peace that is reigning in Ossing,” our source pointed out
“As for the ransom paid, the Technical Adviser and the Secretary General will be compensated by some benevolent Ossing citizens who think that both men deserve a reward for their principled positions against the forces of evil constituted by Mr. Thompson Ndip,” our source concluded.
More will be yours as we receive more information.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Enow Agbor James in Mamfe
11, July 2026
Ossing Chieftaincy Saga: Key players get kidnapped 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News, Society
It was reported on Saturday morning that the Ossing Chieftaincy issue had taken a turn for the worse following the kidnapping of two key players – Mr. Agbor Emmanuel Orock who is the Ossing Traditional Council (OTC) Secretary General and Mr. Ebot Abel who is the OTC Technical Adviser – by men purporting to be Ambazonian separatist fighters.
However, according to our source in Ossing, those behind the heinous crime are known as the crime bears their hallmarks and fingerprints.
At the time of publishing this article, it was reported that both had been released after having been tortured and after having paid CFAF 1 million each.
According to our source “the two OTC key officers might be free but the matter will not go away. We know those who are responsible for this odious and cowardly act and they will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.
“These two officers have always stood for the truth and they want Ossing to be that oasis of peace in Manyu Division. They have stood against maneuvers orchestrated by Mr. Thompson Ndip, a civil servant working in the Ministry of Forestry in Yaoundé who holds that he must be the chief even when he was not among the top three candidates chosen by the council of kingmakers,” he stressed.
“Mr. Thompson Ndip has proven that he is a corrupt person and a gangster who should never be allowed to get anywhere close to the Ossing throne. Leadership requires an impeccable character and Mr. Thompson Ndip is bereft of such a character that can warrant him to lead the peace-loving people of Ossing,” our source pointed out.
“He has been bribing some hungry kingmakers and some people such as Mr. Tabot Bassey, who were initially against him, turned their coats when they were given money. Mr. Tabot Bassey is a retired police constable who is in the grip of a financial crisis that has robbed him of his dignity. Even his son, Tabot Jerry Ayuk, a low level military staff who wanted to run as the chief of Ossing also received money from Mr Thompson Ndip and it is being alleged that he and Mr. Arrey Joseph Ogork, a retired military welder orchestrated and executed the kidnapping of the two OTC officials,” our source added.
“The matter has already been reported to the police and the military who are already working on the case. Mr. Thompson Ndip, Mr. Tabot Jerry and Mr. Arrey Joseph Ogork will soon be answering for their support to the separatists who kidnapped the two OTC officers,” our source pointed out.
“The two OTC officers are expected to present the conclusions of the Ossing Chieftaincy selection process to the Manyu Senior Divisional Officer and his team on Monday. The kidnapping is supposed to intimidate the two officers but it is clear that things will only work against Mr. Thompson Ndip and his team who have been threatening many people,” our source said.
Over the past few weeks, some members of the Ossing Traditional Council have received threats to their lives because of their public positions on the ongoing chieftaincy selection process.
“Saturday’s incident is evidence that the matter is getting worse and if the three persons cited above are not treated as bandits and separatists, they will continue to disturb the peace that is reigning in Ossing,” our source pointed out
“As for the ransom paid, the Technical Adviser and the Secretary General will be compensated by some benevolent Ossing citizens who think that both men deserve a reward for their principled positions against the forces of evil constituted by Mr. Thompson Ndip,” our source concluded.
More will be yours as we receive more information.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Enow Agbor James in Mamfe