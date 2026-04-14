Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on China to take a more prominent role in global affairs, arguing that a stable international order would not be possible without Beijing’s involvement.
Sanchez, on his fourth visit to China in four years, said on Monday that the world was moving towards a multipolar structure and highlighted growing concerns in Europe over the reliability of the United States.
He also expressed interest in strengthening economic ties with China after remarks made by US President Donald Trump about a potential rupture in trade with Spain.
The Spanish premier, who was in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, pointed to the importance of expanding “all-round exchanges and cooperation between European nations and China.”
He also stated that Spain would continue to play a key role in advancing relations between Brussels and Beijing.
The visit came amid Madrid’s continued unequivocal criticism of Washington’s policies, including the latter’s unprovoked aggression targeting Iran that was launched on February 28 alongside the Israeli regime.
The Spanish government has closed the country’s airspace to flights contributing to the aggression, prompting strong verbal backlash on the part of American officials.
The country has also minced no words in denouncing the US’s outright support for the Israeli regime, despite Tel Aviv’s rampant atrocities throughout the West Asia region.
14, April 2026
Spanish PM urges stronger China role amid shifting global order, US’s unreliability 0
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on China to take a more prominent role in global affairs, arguing that a stable international order would not be possible without Beijing’s involvement.
Sanchez, on his fourth visit to China in four years, said on Monday that the world was moving towards a multipolar structure and highlighted growing concerns in Europe over the reliability of the United States.
He also expressed interest in strengthening economic ties with China after remarks made by US President Donald Trump about a potential rupture in trade with Spain.
The Spanish premier, who was in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, pointed to the importance of expanding “all-round exchanges and cooperation between European nations and China.”
He also stated that Spain would continue to play a key role in advancing relations between Brussels and Beijing.
The visit came amid Madrid’s continued unequivocal criticism of Washington’s policies, including the latter’s unprovoked aggression targeting Iran that was launched on February 28 alongside the Israeli regime.
The Spanish government has closed the country’s airspace to flights contributing to the aggression, prompting strong verbal backlash on the part of American officials.
The country has also minced no words in denouncing the US’s outright support for the Israeli regime, despite Tel Aviv’s rampant atrocities throughout the West Asia region.